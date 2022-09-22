Tanzania On High Alert As Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak

Ministry of Health has said Tanzania has not recorded any Ebola case so far but all necessary measures are in place to contain the killer disease.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Godwin Mollel said this in a statement issued in Dodoma on Wednesday, a day after a neighboring country Uganda' authorities declared the outbreak of the disease case of the Sudan ebolavirus.

According to Dr Mollel, the Ministry has instructed directed health officers at regional and district council levels to intensity health awareness campaign, closely monitoring of disease, professional examination and ensure the availability of necessary medical and preventive equipment in their respective areas.

"I advise the public to take precautions against this disease including washing hands with clean water and soap, avoiding touching the body or discharges of an Ebola patient and avoiding unnecessary movements [especially] visiting areas affected by this disease.l," he offered an advice.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates.

"It has six different species, three of which (Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire) have previously caused large outbreaks. Case fatality rates of the Sudan virus have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks," reads the WHO website.

WHO adds that early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Ebola.