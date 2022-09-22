Uganda: Ben Kiwanuka Made a Mistake to Work in Amin's Government, Says Museveni

President Museveni has blamed deceased former Chief Justice, Benedicto Kiwanuka for having accepted to work with Idi Amin who later killed him.

"For us we don't think it was correct for (Ben) Kiwanuka to accept to be chief justice for Amin. You couldn't talk of judicial independence with Amin. How can Amin say this and you come to the Supreme Court to say the other," Museveni said.

The president was on Wednesday speaking during the commemoration of the fifth Ben Kiwanuka Memorial Day at the High Court grounds in Kampala.

Kiwanuka, the first Ugandan Chief Justice was murdered on the orders of then president, Idi Amin.

Several accounts indicate that he was abducted from his chambers at the High Court in Kampala by security personnel, dumped into a waiting car and taken to an unknown place.

He has never been seen again, 50 years later.

Speaking during the fifth annual celebration to commemorate the works of Ben Kiwanuka, President Museveni explained that from the onset it was clear that Idi Amin was not a person to be trusted but also work with by anyone.

"When Amin came in, we the political actors had a difference about Amin. Idi Amin didn't understand anything and its why we had differences from the word go. He announced the coup at 3pm and 5pm we were meeting in Yona Kayomozi's house in Bugoloobi to fight Amin,"Museveni said.

Museveni in a photo moment with judges on Wednesday.

"Nabudere(Dan) was working in railways, Kibedi(Wanume) was minister for foreign affairs and Rugumayo( Edward) was in education. We warned them about dealing with Amin and with time they begun to see they were in a trap( in Amin's government)."

Museveni said whereas Obote had his shortcomings, he was educated and could not behave as Amin.

"I don't think Obote would kill a civil servant. He would marginalize but not kill in that direct way. For us had a different view that Kiwanuka shouldn't have joined Amin . He was principled man but it was unfortunate he ended up with Amin."

The president however hailed the former Chief Justice of having resisted Mengo chauvinism.

"I salute Kiwanuka for opposing Mengo's opportunism of chauvinism and said they couldn't keep pushing the tribal agenda but have a national position. We salute him for that. He however turned out to be a martyr in a situation he shouldn't have been in, in the first place."

The Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo said Ben Kiwanuka's legacy will forever stay in the hearts of Ugandans.

"His being principled was not while being a judicial officer only and not determined by the nature of the judicial officer he was but even as a young politician before Uganda getting independence, he was principled enough to stand up and say Democratic Party was a national party. By nature he was a principled person. He was an advocate of the rule of law and respect for human rights to which he ultimately paid the price. We should ask ourselves what we have so far done and what else we can do to uphold his values,"Dollo said.

He described Kiwanuka as a martyr whose martyrdom was a consequence of his desire to have judicial independence at the time.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao hailed Kiwanuka as a foresighted politician.

"He served ideals not just his ambition. He was a very loyal friend .He championed independence of the judiciary. Everything comes at a price. Sometimes you don't get everything you have paid for but there is nothing you get without paying for it. Today as we reflect on the life of Ben Kiwanuka, we ask ourselves what rule of law is," Mao said.

He said as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, he is determined together with the Attorney General to fight for the rule of law in the country.

Mao, however asked government to help in efforts by the family and other well-wishers to have the remains of Kiwanuka recovered.

"I ask on behalf of the Democratic Party for government to get involved in finding the remains of Ben Kiwanuka. We will be happy even when we just receive a tooth. We will at least be able to bury that tooth. Technology exists for example forensic archeologists and we know roughly where he would have been buried but need the support of government."

During the celebrations, former Principal Judge, Dr.Yorokam Bamwine and the late former Deputy Chief Justice, Leticia Mukasa Kikonyogo received Ben Kiwanuka life time achievement awards for the role they played in ensuring justice for Ugandans.