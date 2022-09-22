Egypt: Somali PM Meets With Egypt's Ambassador

21 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre received in his office the Ambassador of Egypt Mohamed Al-Said Ahmed Al-Baz.

The meeting focused on the relationship between the two brotherly countries and how to strengthen it, according to a statement from the Office of the PM issued on Wednesday.

The PM thanked the Egyptian Ambassador for his visit to his office today, praising how the Egyptian Government is participating in the construction of the Somali government.

Also, the Ambassador praised the efforts of the Government led by Hassan Sheikh.

The Prime Minister is holding meetings with representatives of the international community in Somalia, discussing the strengthening of relations between the two sides and how they can participate in the efforts for drought relief.

