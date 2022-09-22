Sudan: Girl Shot Dead, Two Women Raped in Darfur

Shataya / Saraf Omra — Unidentified gunmen killed a 13-year-old shepherdess in Shataya in South Darfur on Sunday.The day before, two women were raped in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that Rayan Ahmed Saleh was grazing the family's sheep together with her brothers in the area of Dogoudse in Shataya locality, when three gunmen riding on camels wanted to steal the animals.

When the children protested, they fired at the girl. She was killed instantly. The thieves left with the sheep.

In Saraf Omra locality, two women were raped by three men on Saturday afternoon.

A villager told Radio Dabanga from Karakli that the victims were on their way back from Saraf Omra town to Damra in El Sereif locality, when they were intercepted by three men south-east of the village. The attackers threatened the two women with knives and raped them.