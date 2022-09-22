Sudan: Girl Shot Dead, Two Women Raped in Darfur

21 September 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Shataya / Saraf Omra — Unidentified gunmen killed a 13-year-old shepherdess in Shataya in South Darfur on Sunday.The day before, two women were raped in Saraf Omra in North Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that Rayan Ahmed Saleh was grazing the family's sheep together with her brothers in the area of Dogoudse in Shataya locality, when three gunmen riding on camels wanted to steal the animals.

When the children protested, they fired at the girl. She was killed instantly. The thieves left with the sheep.

In Saraf Omra locality, two women were raped by three men on Saturday afternoon.

A villager told Radio Dabanga from Karakli that the victims were on their way back from Saraf Omra town to Damra in El Sereif locality, when they were intercepted by three men south-east of the village. The attackers threatened the two women with knives and raped them.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X