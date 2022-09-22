South Africa: Another Interest Rate Hike Expected Today - South African News Briefs - September 22, 2022

Cape Town —

Yet Another Interest Rates Hike on Cards Today

South Africa's central bank is expected to fully unwind its extraordinary pandemic-era stimulus measures when it raises interest rates today. The five-member Monetary Policy Committee will spend the morning deliberating before making the all-important announcement later in the day.

Police Top Brass Get Bail After Fraud, Corruption Arrest

Former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his five co-accused in a R54 million police tender scandal have been granted bail. The accused were arrested in a series of swoops in Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Durban on Monday and Tuesday. Their bail varied from R5,000 to R50,000. The charges the accused face relate to contracts for the procurement of social media monitoring software called RipJar and telephonic encryption services called Deadalus. They were ordered to hand over their passports and the case was postponed to December 7, 2022.

Thabo Mbeki Has Solution for South Africa's Woes - Good Leadership

President Thabo Mbeki has placed blame for load shedding and the ailing economy on a lack of quality leadership in both government and society. Mbeki said that good leadership was the key ingredient to solving most of the country's many challenges, Eye Witness News reports. Mbeki failed to mention his own administration's lack of response to the warning around Eskom's capacity to produce electricity in the early 2000's. The country has been hit with more bouts of severe power cuts, impacting on households and businesses. This week is 14 years since Mbeki was forced to step down, after the ANC's National Executive Committee decided to recall him.