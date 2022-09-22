South Africa: Cabinet Discusses Load Shedding Challenges

22 September 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has reiterated government's commitment to resolving the current load shedding crisis gripping the country.

Cabinet held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's return to the country to deal with the load shedding issue.

The country has been gripped in a wave of load shedding for the past three weeks, with Eskom's energy generation challenges pushing load shedding to Stage 6.

Government spokesperson, Phumla Williams, said Cabinet recognised the inconvenience and disruption caused by the load shedding.

"Cabinet expressed regret that intermittent load-shedding is happening at the time when government is vigorously engaged with interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022 to overcome the surmountable energy crisis facing the country.

"Cabinet remains committed to resolving the issue of energy security in the country and welcomes the concerted efforts being made by government and stakeholders to find a permanent solution to end load shedding," Williams said.

She said Cabinet is discussing reports from the Department of Public Enterprises and the National Energy Crisis Committee on the challenges facing the power utility.

"Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, today presented a briefing on the capacity of Eskom and a progress report from the Technical Committee of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

"Cabinet is still deliberating on these reports and will soon provide a comprehensive feedback to the South African public," Williams said.

