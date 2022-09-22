Somalia: Somali Military Claims More Gains Against Al-Shabaab

The Somali National Army [SNA]with the help of the local militias known as Mawisley continues joint operations in the Hiran region.

Colonel Ali Dhuh Abdi who is one of the officers leading the operation indicated that they have achieved great success in the ongoing war to regain control of the region.

"Wherever it takes, we will liberate the region from Al-Shabaab and reopen the blocked roads," said Ali.

He also warned of the danger of the Al-Shabaab long road that connects the towns of Beledweyne and Buloburde in the Hiran region towards public transport.

The SNA officer said Al-Shabaab could plant landmines on the streets to harm the passengers on the vehicles traveling within the region.

The Somali government claimed it recaptured dozens of areas from Al-Shabaab and killed over 200 militants during the latest operations in central Somalia.

Shabelle Media could not independently verify of this claim.