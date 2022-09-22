Ethiopia: Bahir Dar City Admin Community Police Chief Shot Dead

22 September 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Amhara regional state Police commission announced that Commander Wagaw Tarekegn, head of Community Police Department at the the Bahir Dar City Administration Police was shot and killed by an individual.

Commander Wagaw was killed last night around 6:00 PM local time, the regional state police said. He was "scarified while on duty serving the people and the county," the police said while expressing condolences.

Early this month, Wubshet Ayalew, the mayor of Shewa Robit city, located in north-central Ethiopia, North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Regional State, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants on Thursday 01 September evening. He was "about to get out of his car and enter his house." AS

