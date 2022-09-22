Sudan: West Darfur Hardest Hit in Sudan-Wide Food Crisis

Khartoum / El Geneina — The humanitarian situation in Sudan continued to worsen during July-August 2022, with 177,350 people newly displaced due to conflict between January and August 2022. This includes 126,000 newly displaced people in Darfur (accounting for about 71 per cent of all newly displaced people in 2022). Parts of Darfur, especially West Darfur are experiencing the combines effects of local conflict, displacement, and food insecurity, according to the latest Humanitarian Update by Sudan's UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update on food insecurity in Sudan, almost every second person in West Darfur is estimated to be experiencing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity, the OCHA Humanitarian Update highlights.

Since the start of 2022, more than 177,000 people were newly displaced in Sudan by conflict, including 126,000 in Darfur. An estimated 31,000 people were displaced from parts of Blue Nile in July 2022, and over 258,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and floods across the country.

Prices of locally grown sorghum and millet continue to increase reaching new record levels in August. Refugees from South Sudan and Ethiopia continued to seek shelter, protection, and other assistance in Sudan.

OCHA says that humanitarian partners reached 7.1 million people across Sudan with some form of humanitarian assistance between January-June 2022. This is 65 per cent of the 10.9 million people targeted for assistance under the 2022 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), while they received only about 20 per cent of the funds requested. About 5.2 million people received food and livelihood assistance, close to two million people were provided with access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, almost 1.9 million people were reached with mine action activities, and about 0.9 million people were covered with healthcare services.

Moreover, close to 850,000 children were provided with nutrition services and nutritional supplements, 775,000 vulnerable people were reached with protection activities and 550,000 refugees received various forms of assistance, protection and support.

The reduction in funding compared to previous years limits the partners' ability to respond, resulting in children not being able to fulfil their right to education. As the situation in Sudan worsens and fewer resources are made available for partners, the number of vulnerable families may increase because of the absence of programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Owing to severe funding shortfalls, the World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan was forced to cut rations for refugees across the country. WFP regularly assists over 550,000 refugees in Sudan. Starting in July, refugees received only half a standard food basket, on an in-kind or cash basis.

Local-level conflict involving inter-tribal disputes and non-state armed groups continues to affect the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Darfur remains the area of principal concern, in particular, West Darfur and Jebel Marra, however, recent violence has also taken place in Blue Nile State.

The OCHA report point out that outbreaks of localised conflict often result in affected communities having restricted access to humanitarian assistance due to impediments by conflict parties or fears for personal safety.

Food prices

Prices of locally grown sorghum and millet continued to increase in August in most monitored markets in Sudan, rising by 10-35 per cent and reaching new record highs, according to FAO's latest Food Prices Monitoring Analysis (FPMA) Bulletin.

Owing to severe funding shortfalls, the World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan was forced to cut rations for refugees across the country. WFP regularly assists over 550,000 refugees in Sudan. Starting in July, refugees received only half a standard food basket, on an in-kind or cash basis.

See the complete OCHA Sudan Humanitarian Update, July - August 2022