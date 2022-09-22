South Africa: DA Welcomes the Freezing of Former NLC COO's Pension

22 September 2022
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Mat Cuthbert

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the decision by the Special Tribunal (ST) to freeze former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Chief Operations Officer, Philemon Letwaba's pension, yesterday.

Letwaba is alleged to have played a significant role in the capture of the NLC and is alleged to have benefited to the tune of at least R45 million through multiple entities linked to his family - who have misappropriated NLC funds.

These funds have allegedly been used to fund upgrades to his personal home which include a roof deck, building material, security systems, horticultural work and interior décor.

The DA has consistently fought in the corner of those grannies, the sick and marginalised who been swindled out of duly deserved funding by the NLC.

We call on the SIU to finalise the application to the ST to either freeze or cancel his pension within the next 60 days.

We will not rest until each of those individuals responsible for the industrial-scale looting at the NLC are put behind bars.

