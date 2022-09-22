Africa: The DA Welcomes South Africa's Bid to Host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027

press release

The DA welcomes the South African Football Association's (SAFA) decision to bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027 with great enthusiasm.

The bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup comes hot on the heels of Banyana Banyana's crowning as the 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations champions.

South Africa was the first African country to successfully host the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2010, which saw an enormous boost of R38 billion to the national economy.

In the event of a successful bid, we must ensure that the 2027 World Cup event has similar economic benefits especially given current economic downturn and staggering unemployment rate of 33,9%.