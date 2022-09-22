Africa: The DA Welcomes South Africa's Bid to Host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027

22 September 2022
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Tsepo Mhlongo

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Tsepo Mhlongo MP.

The DA welcomes the South African Football Association's (SAFA) decision to bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027 with great enthusiasm.

The bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup comes hot on the heels of Banyana Banyana's crowning as the 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations champions.

South Africa was the first African country to successfully host the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2010, which saw an enormous boost of R38 billion to the national economy.

In the event of a successful bid, we must ensure that the 2027 World Cup event has similar economic benefits especially given current economic downturn and staggering unemployment rate of 33,9%.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X