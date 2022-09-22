Kenya: President Ruto Meets With U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday met with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelined of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the discussions, the two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and regional peace and security.

Blinken stated that he looks forward to "strengthening our strategic partnership, especially on trade and investment."

Earlier, President Ruto had also met with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.