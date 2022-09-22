Tanzania: Zanzibar, UK Firm Ink Agreement for Construction of 103km Roads

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR government has signed a 587.8bn/- agreement with the UK firm 'Propav Infrastructures' in partnership with local company- MECCO, for the construction of three main roads in Unguja and Pemba Islands, measuring about 103.5 kilometres.

The signing ceremony was held at the office of the Zanzibar Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport on Tuesday, where it was revealed that the project is being funded by the UK government through UKEF United Kingdom Export Finance.

The Ministry's Principal Secretary (PS), Khadija Khamis Rajab signed on behalf of Zanzibar government, while Propav was represented by its Director of Infrastructure, Leandro Motta, along with Nasser Sheikh, Director of MECCO.

Roads set for construction are Chakechake-Mkoani in Pemba Region spanning 43.5 km; Tunguu-Makunduchi (48 km) and Kisauni-Fumba covering 12km. The construction project will also include street lights and pedestrian lanes.

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed said the approval of the project involved the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Union government and contractors in accessing finance.

"We thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Mwinyi for their guidance and ensuring that funds are available," Dr Mohamed said.

He commended other staff for contributing to the completion of the entire process and subsequently signing of road construction.

The Minister urged citizens to cooperate and be patient to allow the construction work, saying the government is conducting assessment so that all people whose properties will be affected in the course of construction will be compensated.

For his part, Propav Director, Leandro Motta thanked the Zanzibar government under President Dr Hussein Mwinyi and Tanzania led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for their great support,

"This is a great honour for us, and we pledge to do this work to standards as par the agreement," he said.

Unguja South and the Unguja Urban-West Regional Commissioners Mr Rashid Hadidi Rashid and Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa respectively, thanked the government, saying the roads project would speed-up development and promote investment. It is expected to take 36 months to complete.