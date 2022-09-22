Tanzania: 548,000 Tonnes of Coal Exported Through Mtwara Port

Mtwara — A TOTAL of 548,000 tonnes of coal have been exported to various markets in the globe through Mtwara Port, Acting Port Manager, Mr Nobert Kailembo has said.

He made the revelation on Wednesday, noting that the coal consignments were exported starting November 2021.

Mr Kailembo was speaking during the launch of the first shipment of coal by Jitegemee Holdings Company Limited through the deepest port of Mtwara.

Mr Kailembo said the consignments were handled by Ruvuma Coal Limited, who shipped 526,000 tonnes and Jitegemee Holdings Company Limited who shipped 22,000 tonnes.

"For now, we have two companies, Ruvuma Coal Limited, who have shipped 12 ships and Jitegemee Mining Company which has just launched their first shipment of coal," he said.

Mr Kailembo thanked Ruvuma Coal Limited, Jitegemee and other business people and stakeholders for using Mtwara Port to ship various goods in and outside the country.

Executive Director of Jitegemee Holdings Company, Ms Emmanuela Kaganda said the first consignment (22,000 tonnes) has been exported to the Democratic Republic of Congo through South Africa, as plans were underway to export to Arab countries 40,000 tonnes and 50,000 tonnes to Europe.

"We are very happy to have made history by shipping coal through the port outside the country, we are hoping to ship more and more consignments in the coming days," she said.

The local company (Jitegemee Holdings) has been transporting the coal by road to various industries in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Colonel Ahmed Abbas commended Jitegemee Holdings Company for choosing to use Mtwara Port to export coal, calling on other business people to use the deepest port as it has all the required facilities.

He also insisted on the need for Mtwara residents to grap business opportunities set to be translated from the facility that has been expanded, where now it handles up to one million tonnes of cargo metric tonnes of import and export per annum.