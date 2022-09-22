Tanzania: Yanga Ponder Al Ahly Downfall

YOUNG Africans said they aim to produce a hefty home win in the first round match of CAF Champions League against Al Hilal in order to simplify the reverse leg fixture.

The Jangwani Street giants host Sudan's team at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 8th before flying to Sudan for the return leg match on October 15 and the winner will proceed to the group stage of the tournament.

In his reaction recently, Yanga's Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Patrick insisted that winning by at least three goals in the first match at home will be a good results before the away duel.

"I believe that in our home fixture, a lot of fans will come to the stadium to provide much needed vibe to players and I am hopeful that on the day, we will claim a massive 3-0 win.

"Our aim is to finish this match at the home soil as such; if we can win here with three goals, it can give us a good advantage to proceed into the next stage ahead of the away return match," he said.

He then seized the platform to urge Yanga fraternity not to be discouraged with Al Hilal past records saying what matters most is the current form between the two sides.

"In terms of recent form, Yanga are much better than them because we have a good rhythm and chemistry. Of course, I do not fear them (Al Hilal) a lot even though in football, you need to respect your opponent.

"But I have trust in our team and this time, I believe that we are going to reach in the group stage," Patrick said while insisting that the current form of their top striker Fiston Mayele gives them confidence to shine the Champions League.

"He has already proved that he is a deadly striker with qualities to score against any team and we believe that during our match versus Al Hilal, he is going to have the same performance and he will score," he reiterated.

Mayele netted hat-trick in both legs of the first preliminary round of the Champions League against Zalan FC thereby contributing six out of nine goals they scored.

For Al Hilal, to reach this far, they ousted St George of Ethiopia on away goal rule after recording a 2-2 aggregate following the two-legged fixtures.

In the first leg played in Ethiopia, St George emerged 2-1 victors while in the second leg meeting in Sudan, Al Hilal produced a late 1-0 success which was enough to see them through.