Tanzania: TBs Trains Laboratory Experts in Lake Zone

Shinyanga — STAFFS dealing with production and measurement in industries, institutions and hospitals laboratory experts from four Lake Zone regions have been equipped in metrology science to help them produce correct measurements in the products produced.

The training was conducted by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) in the regions namely Kagera, Mwanza, Mara and Shinyanga with the theme of metrology, key for quality control.

Speaking during the training, TBS Director of Testing and Metrology, Engineer Johannes Maganga said the standard watchdog offers training in measurement science to help the nation get correct measurement standards.

"The training focused on enhancing their understanding of metrology systems in the country and globally, the obligations and national metrology laboratory services as well as certificate of calibration," he said.

He said also that the training aimed at enhancing the capacity of the experts in handling metrology measurements and testing the quality of commodities.

He said TBS performs calibration of laboratory equipment and provides correct measurements and later authenticates the quality of the measurement.

"After the training, we will visit the experts in their work areas to see how they use the equipment," he said and insisted that the knowledge imparted on measurements will be provided regularly.

"We believe that after the training, the participants will work based on quality and correct measurements," he noted.

Mr Maganga said one of the functions of the national metrology laboratory is to preserve national measurements, provide calibration services, represent the country globally in all issues related to measurements and offer training and advice on measurements.

The TBS Manager for Metrology, Stella Mrosso said the training on metrology has been provided to the Lake Zone regions taking aboard workers in production and measurement in industries, institutions and laboratory experts from hospitals.