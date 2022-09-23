Morocco to Host UN Alliance of Civilizations' 9th Global Forum On Nov. 22-23

New York — The Moroccan city of Fez will host the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations' 9th Global Forum on Nov. 22-23, 2022.

The announcement was made during a press stakeout held following a bilateral meeting in New York between the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and Under Secretary General, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos.

UNAOC High Representative voiced, on this occasion, his deep appreciation and warms thanks to HM King Mohammed VI for having kindly accepted hosting this important event, adding that the UN Secretary General will participate in the forum, says a joint statement issued by the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations and UNAOC.

Expressing his gratitude for the leadership and support of HM King Mohammed VI and the Kingdom of Morocco to host this global event, the UNAOC High Representative noted that "the city of Fez was chosen in view of its ancestral character and its spiritual symbolism".

Moratinos underlined that "holding UNAOC's 9th Global Forum under HM King Mohammed VI High Auspices and deploying joint efforts by the United Nations and Morocco will guarantee the success of the 9th Global Forum".

"The 9th Global Forum of UNAOC intends to address many challenging transversal and global issues with a special focus on Africa, a continent that has not yet gained its rightful place when it comes to collective action and global mobilization," said Bourita, noting that "the choice of the Kingdom of Morocco, and particularly the historic city of Fez to host the 9th Global Forum of UNAOC is not a coincidence".

The Forum takes place against the backdrop of an extremely challenging global context marked by a wide array of global challenges ranging from the surge in violent extremism, terrorism, xenophobia, hate speech to racism, discrimination and radicalism.

Thus, finding pathways to peace, unity and solidarity rooted in mutual respect, human dignity and compassion has never been more urgent, the statement points out.