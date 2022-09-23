Morocco: Minister Highlights Al-Quds Committee's Role in Defending Palestinians' Legitimate Rights

Cairo — The important role played by the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the Arab-Islamic identity of the Holy City, was highlighted, Thursday in Cairo, by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

Speaking at the opening of the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, Bensaid emphasized the efforts of the Al-Quds Committee to confront the settlement plans and violations targeting Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to support the resilience of the Holy City and its residents.

In an address, read on his behalf by the Secretary General of the Ministry, Mustapha Timi, Mr. Bensaid dwelt on the "honorable" record of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, under the direct supervision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in implementing field programs in cooperation with various official institutions of Arab and Islamic countries and civil organizations to support the Holy City, particularly in the field of education and schooling.

Given the centrality for Morocco of the Palestinian cause and the Arab identity of Al-Quds, the various media in the Kingdom "give an important place" to the Palestinian news to lift the veil on the suffering of the Palestinian people brother, and on the attempt to Judaize the monuments of the Holy City, which affects Muslims around the world, he added.

In this context, Bensaid called on the Council of Arab Ministers of Information to adopt effective media initiatives to monitor the implementation of decisions issued by the Al-Quds Committee and highlight the actions of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency.

Thus, he stressed the need to mobilize all available means in the media and communication sector in Arab countries, to urge the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the Palestinian cause and work together to defend it.

The Minister noted that the current situation is witnessing increasing challenges facing the joint Arab action in the field of media and communication, due to the repercussions of COVID-19, calling, in this wake, a synergy of efforts to develop "our media" so that they are an effective tool to accompany the current developments and defend "our common causes.

In addition, the Minister highlighted the importance of coordination and joint cooperation between experts and actors in the field of media in the Arab countries, at a time when the Arab world is facing a real war on terrorism, and given the leading role of these media in the collective awareness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 52nd ordinary session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information closed Thursday in Cairo. Morocco was represented by a delegation led by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mustapha Timi.

On the agenda of this session were the examination of a number of issues including the Palestinian issue, the Arab media strategy, the follow-up of the action plan of the Arab media abroad, the Arab Electronic Media Committee, the role of the Arab media in the face of terrorism, the Arab media roadmap for sustainable development 2030, the development of a common strategy to deal with international media companies, the Arab Media Day and the Arab Media Excellence Award.

The session also addressed the inclusion of media education in school curricula at all levels, the selection of the Arab Media Capital, the formation of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, the activities of the media and communication sector, the League's missions abroad, as well as the activities of organizations and federations performing media functions.