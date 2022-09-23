Kenya: How Kitale Based Businessman Scooped Sh2.5 Million With Only Sh50 Million Stake

Nairobi — The County of Trans Znoia, has the newest millionaire in the country, Raphael Okemo Oluga.

Oluga won a whooping Sh2.5mn in the Odibets Jackpot after only staking Sh30mn, correctly predicting the outcome of a total of 30 games.

"I have been playing a lot for a very long time on the Odibets platform but this is the first time I have won such a huge amount. I feel very happy and delighted and this money is going to be helpful to further my businesses as well as improve the life of my family," said Okemo as he received his cheque on Thursday evening, accompanied by his wife.

"That day, I had just played like I do ordinarily, but I was very uneasy even as I went to bed. I kept checking the scores. At one point I woke up in the middle of the night and found a 'congratulations' message. I looked at the many zeroes and I was confused." He jokingly added.

His wife stated; "He gave me the phone to confirm and I was also not sure whether it's Sh2,500 or Sh25,000. But when we saw it is Sh2.5mn, we were all excited. We didn't even sleep the rest of the night."

Okemo said he will continue placing bets on the platform, and was all glee and happiness as he picked up his handsome cheque.