Rwanda/Equatorial Guinea: Amavubi Coach Names Five New Players for Equatorial Guinea Friendly

Amavubi coach Carlos Alos Ferrer has summoned 23 players including five new players for a friendly against Equatorial Guinea on September 22.

The match will be held in Morocco because of a memorandum of understanding between Ferwafa and the Morocco FA to host friendlies between Rwanda and other countries. Morocco takes charge of transport costs, accommodation and other charges according to Jules Karangwa, the spokesperson of Ferwafa.

In an interview with the press regarding the new players that have been summoned, Ferrer said Ferwafa is trying to scout Rwandan players abroad.

"We're are trying to scout Rwandan players based in Europe and across the world as to strengthen our squad," Ferrer said.

He added: "Most of these new players have no official documents to be registered as Rwandan players, but we're doing our best so that they can be registered soon."

The five new players who have been called up are; midfielders Trey Ryan, 20, (Standard de Liege), Gilbert Ishime, 21 (Orebro Syrianska) and Sven Kalisa, 24, (Etzella Ettelbruck).

The others are strikers Sahabo Hakim, 17 (Lille, France) and Glen Habimana 21, (Victoria Rosport).

The national team will leave Rwanda for Morocco this weekend.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwali (AS Kigali) and Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu).

Defenders: Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Thierry Ndayishimiye (Kiyovu), Bryan Ngwabije (Andrezieux in France), Emmanuel Emmanuel (FAR Rabat, Morocco), Claude Niyomugabo (APR FC), Thierry Manzi (no club) Ange Mutsinzi ( Trofense in Portugal) and Ally Serumogo (Kiyovu).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Deinze, Belgium), Trey Ryan (Standard de Liege, Belgium), Ally Niyonzima (Bumamuru, Burundi), Steven Rubanguka (Zimbru Chișinău, Moldova), Blaise Nishimwe (Rayon Sports), Rafael York (Eskilstuna, Sweden), Girbert Ishime (Orebro Syrianska, Sweden), Sven Kalisa (Etzella Ettelbruck, Luxembourg).

Forwards: Sahabo Hakim (Lille, France), Glen Habimana (Victoria Rosport, Luxembourg), Kevin Muhire (Al Yarmouk, Kuwait), Arsene Tuyisenge (Rayon Sports), Yves Mugunga (APR FC) and Meddie Kagere (Singida Big Stars, Tanzania).