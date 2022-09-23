Kenya: KRU Promise 'Full Shangwe, Full Sherehe' as Dates for 2022 Safari Sevens Are Announced

Nairobi — The Kenya rugby Union has promised a carnival, celebratory mood at this season's annual Safari Sevens after announcing dates for the showpiece, which is expected to recede the new season of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Union boss Oduor Gangla announced that the event has been scheduled for October 14th through to 16th at the RFUEA Grounds, with a total of 12 men and six women's teams expected to feature.

The tournament returns to its original home, having been staged at the Nyayo National Stadium last year and missing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"First of all the fact that we will retain the event at the RFUEA makes a big difference. We expect it to be full to the brim. Crowds will be right next to the action and this will make the atmosphere more interesting," Gangla told Capital Sport.

He added; "We are also lining up a good number of entertainment acts for the three days."

New Chief Executive Officer Aggrey Wabulwenyi also confirmed that they are in talks with partners who are going to take care of the entertainment bit of the event.

"We have several people we are talking to and definitely there will be a lot of fun, good music and food," he noted.

At the same time, for the first time ever, there will be a VVIP section at the tournament, courtesy of a newly refurbished section, adjoined to the new-look Quins Bar at the grounds.

This will be an exclusive vantage point where fans can watch the game as they continue to enjoy their food and drinks from glassed booths.

Ticketing information will be released next week.

"We are really looking forward to a great event and we will start unveiling our partners next week," Gangla said.

Meanwhile, the Union boss says that there is a possibility of having a World Rugby Core Series team come for the event, despite the fact that the new season will kick off barely three weeks later.

"We have been talking to teams since April and so we expect quite a good number. Yes, there is a possibility of having a core team coming in," he added.

Apart from the men and women's tournaments, there is also expected to be an age grade tournament as well as a veterans contest, which will tale place on Friday night.

The tournament was launched on Thursday afternoon at the Pride Inn Hotel in Westlands, who are one of the accommodation partners of the tournament.