Kenya: Judicial Service Commission Elects Macharia Njeru as Vice Chair

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has elected Commissioner Macharia Njeru to the position of Vice Chairperson.

Njeru who represents the Law Society of Kenya in the Commission takes over from Professor Olive Mugenda who served as interim Vice Chairperson.

According to the JSC, Njeru joined the Commission on May 13, 2019, having been elected by members of LSK as required by the constitutions.

"He is the Chairperson of the JSC's committee steering the development of the Commission's Strategic Plan 2020-2025. He is also a member of the Audit, Governance and Risk Management Committee.," JSC said Thursday.

Njeru previously served as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and was also a member of the National Task Force on Police Reforms (Ransley Taskforce) which developed the program for police reforms in Kenya.

He also served on the Police Reforms Implementation Committee (PRIC), where he was in charge of drafting policing-related legislation.

Njeru is a former Chairman of FINA Bank Rwanda (now GT Bank Ltd.) and previously served as a Director in FINA Bank Uganda, FINA Bank Kenya, Board Member Kenya Airports Authority, and chair of the Board of Finance, Anglican Church of Kenya, Nairobi Diocese.

He is the founding Managing Partner of Macharia-Mwangi & Njeru Advocates and has practiced law for the past 27 years.

The Judicial Service Commission is chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome.