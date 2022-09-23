Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Set for U19 World Cup Africa Qualifier

AFTER a triumphant campaign in Botswana which saw Rwandan women qualify for the 2023 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, the men also want to follow in the ladies' footsteps during the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup-Africa Division 2 Qualifier round in Nigeria, in October

The last qualifier round in 2022 takes place from September 30 to October 8 in Abuja. It will bring together eight countries namely; Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone.

"The team has been training a while now and they had enough time to prepare for the tournament through the youth league. The boys are ready for the challenge," national team head coach, Martin Sujji, told Times Sport.

Sujji's men will fly to Nigeria on September 28, two days to kick off. The hosts are in Group B alongside Botswana, Sierra Leone and Rwanda. Group A comprises Kenya, Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique.

According to the Group B fixture schedule, Rwanda will play their opening game against Nigeria on October 1 and Sierra Leone on October 3 before concluding their group stage fixtures against Botswana on October 5.

Two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals slated for October 7 to decide the finalists that will lock horns on October 8.

The two finalists in this round, plus the third-placed team, will qualify to compete at the Africa Qualifier in 2023, where they will be joined by Namibia, Tanzania, and Uganda, who have already entered the qualification pathway.