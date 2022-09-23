Rwanda/Morocco: Rwandan Players Abroad - Imanishimwe Stars as Rabat Progress in Confederation Cup

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was once again in superb form for AS FAR Rabat as they went away to beat Remo Stars 1-0 to qualify for the next stage of the 2022/23 CAF Confederation cup.

Other Rwandan players abroad including Glen Habimana, Gilbert Ishimwe and Steve Rubanguka all excelled for their respective clubs.

Times Sport brings to you a wrap up of how Rwandan players abroad fared over the weekend.

CAF Confederation Cup

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe put up an outstanding performance and played full time for AS FAR Rabat who went away to beat Remo Stars 1-0 in Nigeria. AS FAR sailed through on a 2-1 aggregate.

Midfielder Ally Niyonzima was in action for Bumamuru FC who beat Fasil Ketema 1-0 but bundled out on a 3-1 aggregate.

Sweden

Rafael York was not in the match day squad of AFC Eskilstuna who were humiliated 4-0 by Skovde.

Gilbert Ishimwe was efficient in central midfield and lasted full time for Orebro Syrianska who drew 1-1 with Sollentuna.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka was exceptional in central defense and lasted full throttle for Zimbru Chisinau who went away to draw goalless with league leaders Sheriff Tiraspol.

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa was a full timer for Etzella Ettelbruck who were thrashed 4-0 by Dudelange.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Striker Glen Habimana was outstanding in attack for Victoria Rosports despite their goalless draw against Strassen.

Belgium

In the Belgian second tier league, midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana once again failed to make the KMSK Deinze squad in their 2-0 defeat to Sender.

Samuel Gueulette was not involved in Raal La Louviere 1-1 draw with R.O.Charleroi due to injury.

Norway

At the Apsmyra Stadium, winger Joel Mugisha played 64 minutes for Bodo Glimt who drew 1-1 with Haugesund.

Also in the third league, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was not in post for Strommen IF who lost 2-0 to Notodden.

Teenager Emmanuel Gisa was also in action for Pors Greenland who drew 1-1 with Fredrikstad.

England

Noam Emeran was not in the match day squad of Manchester United U-21 who stayed at home and drew 1-1 with West Ham.

George Lewis Ishimwe did not make the Arsenal U21 match day squad as they drew 1-1 with Wolves.

Denmark

18-year-old Sanders Ngabo replaced Alfred Finnbogason in the 72nd minute as Lyngby lost 2-0 at home to Odense BK.