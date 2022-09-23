Angola: MPLA Vice President in Maputo to Attend Frelimo Congress

Maputo — The vice-president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião arrived Thursday in the Maputo, Mozambique, to participate in the 12th congress of the FRELIMO party, slated for 23 - 28 Sept.

Luísa Damião is in the Mozambican capital representing the MPLA president João Lourenço, invited by FRELIMO's counterpart, Filipe Nyusi.

At Mavalane airport, Luísa Damião was received by Coceita Sortane, a member of the FRELIMO Political Commission, and by the Angolan ambassador to Mozambique, José João Manuel.

The delegation of the ruling party in Angola includes ten members, who will be at the opening and closing of the conclave taking place in the Matola region on the outskirts of the Mozambican capital.

The Angolan delegation is integrated by MPLA secretary for International Relations Manuel Augusto, General Secretary of the party's women wing (OMA) Joana Tomás, and the first national secretary of the party's youth wing (JMPLA) Crispiniano dos Santos.

In addition to the MPLA delegation, the event will also be attended by other parties, such as ANC (South Africa), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania), Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), Socialist Party (PS) of Portugal, as well as the Communist Party of China.

FRELIMO, the ruling party in Mozambique, was founded on June 25, 1962 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.