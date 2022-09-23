Angola: MPLA Vice President in Maputo to Attend Frelimo Congress

2 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Maputo — The vice-president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião arrived Thursday in the Maputo, Mozambique, to participate in the 12th congress of the FRELIMO party, slated for 23 - 28 Sept.

Luísa Damião is in the Mozambican capital representing the MPLA president João Lourenço, invited by FRELIMO's counterpart, Filipe Nyusi.

At Mavalane airport, Luísa Damião was received by Coceita Sortane, a member of the FRELIMO Political Commission, and by the Angolan ambassador to Mozambique, José João Manuel.

The delegation of the ruling party in Angola includes ten members, who will be at the opening and closing of the conclave taking place in the Matola region on the outskirts of the Mozambican capital.

The Angolan delegation is integrated by MPLA secretary for International Relations Manuel Augusto, General Secretary of the party's women wing (OMA) Joana Tomás, and the first national secretary of the party's youth wing (JMPLA) Crispiniano dos Santos.

In addition to the MPLA delegation, the event will also be attended by other parties, such as ANC (South Africa), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania), Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), Socialist Party (PS) of Portugal, as well as the Communist Party of China.

FRELIMO, the ruling party in Mozambique, was founded on June 25, 1962 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X