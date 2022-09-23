East Africa: Two Die, Others Rescued As Vessel Capsizes in Lake Victoria

22 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Aman

Two fishermen died, two others rescued at Bunyorwa in Busega District, Simiyu Region after their canoe capsized in Lake Victoria.

According to a statement released by the Simiyu Regional Police Commander ACP Bladius Chatanda, the accident occurred on September 18, 2022 around 8pm, when the two were fishing.

He named the deceased as Ntambi Swilila (32) and Deus Ntandila (56).

Explaining the source of the accident, ACP Chatanda said: "They were drowned after their vessel hit by a strong wind before it capsized."

He added that their bodies were discovered on September 20, 2022 afternoon.

"Bodies were found floating on the Bodies recovered from water and were taken for medical examination before being handed over to their relatives for the burial," the regional Police boss added.

However, he said there were two survivors namely, Sahani Simba (21) and Isaka Masigani (20) who were rescued by other fishermen who rushed to the scene for a rescue mission

