Tanzania: Morrison Gets Three-Match Ban, 1m/ - Fine for Fouling Azam Player

22 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans player Bernard Morrison has been slapped with a three-match suspension plus a fine of 1m/- for allegedly deliberately stepping on Azam player Lusajo Mwaikenda during a previous NBC Premier League match.

A statement which has been issued by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) indicates that the punishment is in line with the Article 42:5(5.6) of the board's player control regulations.

On the day, Morrison was spotted stepping on his teammate who was already on the ground after both of them lost possession of the ball.

However, the dubbed Dar es Salaam Derby match ended in a balance of 2-2 with Yanga coming from behind twice to level the scoreboard.

Similarly, Rajabu Habibi of Dodoma Jiji has also been suspended for three-games and fined 500,000/- for allegedly practicing ritual acts during his side's goalles draw versus Kagera Sugar.

Also, center-referee of Yanga against Azam match Ahmed Arajiga and his assistant Frank Komba have been summoned by the Referee Committee of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to be quizzed for their incompetency during the mentioned encounter.

Arajiga won last season's Best Referee Award of the NBC Premier League while Komba clinched the Best Assistant Referee Award.

