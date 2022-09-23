Kenya: President Ruto to Address Joint Sitting of Parliament Next Thursday

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house on Thursday next week as 13th Parliament opens.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi say the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The opening of the 13th Parliament sets the stage for both Houses of parliament to officially start executing their legislative mandate.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly.