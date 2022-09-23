South Africa: Eskom Employs Engineers on Solidarity's List - South African News Briefs - September 23, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom Employs 18 Engineers on Solidarity's List

Eskom has appointed 18 people from Solidarity's list of 300 skilled engineers. This list was given to Eskom and Public Enterprises in August this year, eNCA reports. Solidarity's Morné Malan says more experts on that list need to be recruited and are still willing to help. He said, "just let everything else to the side we've got the solutions, we've got the plan and list of the best of the best." The country has been plunged into Stage 6 load shedding for the past week with power cuts of up to 6 hours daily.

Ace Magashule, 10 Co-Accused Back In Court Today

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, his ten co-accused and five companies, are expected to return to the Bloemfontein High Court today for a pre-trial hearing, SABC News reports. They face over 70 counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to a 2015 asbestos tender amounting to R255 million. Magashule insists that the charges have been brought to tarnish his image.

African Development Bank offers South Africa a Solution to Speed Up Green Energy Initiatives



The African Development Bank (AfDB) has suggested a plan that will help the country use the U.S.$8.5 billion (about R150 billion) in climate financing pledged by some of the world's richest nations - U.S., UK, Germany, France - to raise more funds, TimesLive reports. The plan is to help South Africa - the 13th largest producer of greenhouse gases - to cut its reliance on coal, used to generate more than 80% of its electricity. According to a study released in May 2022, the country will need U.S.$250 billion (about R4.4 trillion) over the next three decades to fund the closing down of coal-fired power plants and develop green energy sources and an expanded electricity grid.