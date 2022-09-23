Liberia: IMF Program Positive in Liberia

23 September 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

..says president Weah

President George Weah told the United Nations General Assemly Thursday that the International Monitory Fund program with Liberia is positive as indicated by the group's recent appresal.

"I am pleased to report that the IMF's latest appraisal of the ongoing program it has with Liberia is very positive. It shows that inflation rates have been significantly reduced. There are now better prospects for economic growth compared to previous years - in spite of the negative effects of Covid-19," he said.

According to him, "Our efforts at instituting new policy measures to fight graft were also particularly commended in the report, along with our adherence to prudent fiscal management."

He then attributed this to the promotion of democracy .

"Democracy in Liberia also continues to grow from strength to strength. After many years of civil upheaval, Liberia is becoming a stronghold of peace and a safe haven for democracy.

"This is because we have taken actions in the last few years to build and strengthen democratic institutions, such as the press and the Liberian Judiciary.

We have put forward new legislation that empower the media, while eradicating those that have tended to suppress free speech.

"I am proud to say that, from the beginning of my Administration to date, there is no political prisoner in Liberia.," he concluded.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X