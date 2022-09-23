Kenya: Exiled Lawyer Miguna to Jet Back Home on October 25

23 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will jet back into the country next month.

The lawyer who once served as a political adviser to ODM Raila Odinga was deported to Canada in 2018 following controversies surrounding his citizenship.

Through a post on his Twitter account Miguna has stated that he will touch down in Nairobi on the night of October 25th.

"After nearly 5 years of forced BARBARIC EXILE, I'm returning home. Departing from Toronto: October 24, 2022. Arrival at JKIA, Nairobi: October 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM. See you, everyone," read the tweet.

The self proclaimed Commander of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ran into headwinds with the government after he administered oath to Odinga as the "people's president" in January 2018.

Previous Attempts by Miguna to fly back to Kenya were thwarted by what he termed as red alerts imposed on him by President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

According to his lawyer Khaminwa the government refused to comply with a court order requiring them to facilitate Miguna's return.

"Many court orders have been issued, none of them has been obeyed. The courts have issued more than 8 orders in regards to the Miguna matter. None has been obeyed" said Khaminwa.

Earlier this week he was finally issued with his Kenyan Passport a clear sign that the new regime under president William Ruto is willing to let him fly back.

In an interview with BBC Swahili Ruto had promised as a matter of priority to allow Miguna return to Kenya if he clinched the presidency.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X