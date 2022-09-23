Somalia: Somali Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With the Chinese Ambassador

23 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Isaak Mohamud Mursal, received today in Mogadishu the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed his most sincere appreciation to the people and government of China for their unconditional support to the people of Somalia.

His Excellency Isaak Mursal thanked His Excellency Ambassador Fei Shengchao for China's continuous support to Somalia to mitigate the shocks of protracted droughts.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in international and regional issues of common interest, especially in combating terrorism, trade, economy, agriculture and fisheries.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed that the historical relations is firmly rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the People's Republic of China, and agreed to cooperate closely to strengthen coordination to protect international norms.

