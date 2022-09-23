Kenya: KenHA Announces 12-Hour Closure of Lang'ata Road for Footbridge Installation

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHA) has announced a 12-hour closure of a section of Lang'ata road scheduled on Sunday.

The Wangai Ndirangu-led agency says the closure was necessitated by the installation of footbridge works which will be located along the service lane between T-Mall Roundabout and Madaraka Roundabout will experience traffic disruptions.

Motorists to be affected are those using Raila Odinga highway - formerly Mbagathi way and Mai Mahiu road.

The road maintenance agency noted that traffic police would be deployed on the road to help motorists manoeuver their way.

KENHA says the closure would guarantee the safety of motorists and pedestrians who are likely to get hurt during the installation.