Kenya: ODM Says United Despite Disagreements

Nairobi — Despite the ongoing infighting in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the political outfit has maintained that there are no qualms among the leaders.

In statement on its twitter handle, the Raila Odinga-led party stated that it is still united even as key leaders continue to exchange blows on social media over house leadership line up and sharing of committees.

"We are UNITED, strong and FOCUSED. Good morning," the party stated.

The statement came ahead of a parliamentary group meeting to be chaired by Odinga next week to iron out thorny issues concerning the wrangles over House leadership.

Ever since the House leadership line-up was announced by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya retreat infightings have emerged.

The disquiet in ODM over the proposed House Committee leadership line-up has attracted new casualties with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Narok Senator Ladema Ole Kina calling out the outfit for what they termed as betrayal and blackmail.

Babu who is serving his second term as a legislator protested the decision of his party to reportedly award Nominated MP and ODM Chairman John Mbadi with the Chairmanship of the powerful Public Accounts Committee which he claims had been promised to him.

The former Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU) leader vowed to put up a fight arguing that Mbadi should be satisfied that he had been rewarded through nomination back to Parliament after he gave up his Homa Bay Gubernatorial bid.

Mbadi was first to express his displeasure in the line-up unveiled on Saturday by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning why he was overlooked for the House Leader slot despite having a stellar performance as Minority Leader in the Twelfth Parliament.

Former Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi who is now a nominated MP has launched an onslaught on the slot saying the move by ODM to settle on his junior for the Majority Leader slot was an act of betrayal.

Having served as the Minority Leader in the previous house Mbadi believes the position is betrothed to him.

"Sometimes certain decision are made against certain people and we keep quiet and people start imagining that we are comfortable," he stated.

"I am not comfortable with this decision, the stature of the ODM chairman position must be respected. I can't do the position of ODM chairman injustice by accepting that decision," said Mbadi.

On the hand, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has also castigated ODM for giving leadership slots to new members and rallied long-term members to fight for the positions.

ODM party was given the Majority leader slot which was dished out to the Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and the Majority Whip designed for Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.