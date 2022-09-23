South Africa: Join the NQT's Spring School

23 September 2022
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The Newly Qualified Teachers' Project (NQT) an initiative of the University of Cape Town's (UCT) School of Education (SoE) invites all teachers to join its Spring School - a series of professional development workshops to help teachers navigate the classroom successfully.

The two-day event is open to both primary and high school teachers and will take place in the new SoE building on UCT's middle campus on Monday 3 October and Tuesday 4 October. Seasoned and respected academics from UCT, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), as well as experienced teachers and representatives from educational organisations will lead sessions during the jam-packed programme. Up for discussion will be a multitude of topics including how to effectively manage a classroom environment; guidelines on how to get learners to read for meaning; and tips on how to build resilience while teaching a challenging subject like mathematics.

The interactive sessions are guaranteed to provide teachers with the insight, ideas and resources they need to fulfil their crucial roles and contribute to nurturing the next generation of teachers, scientists, linguists and other professionals that the country so desperately needs. The sessions are free of charge, all teachers are welcome and those who attend will earn Continuing Professional Teacher Development points (CPTD).

Sign up online.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X