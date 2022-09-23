South Africa: Join the NQT's Spring School

The Newly Qualified Teachers' Project (NQT) an initiative of the University of Cape Town's (UCT) School of Education (SoE) invites all teachers to join its Spring School - a series of professional development workshops to help teachers navigate the classroom successfully.

The two-day event is open to both primary and high school teachers and will take place in the new SoE building on UCT's middle campus on Monday 3 October and Tuesday 4 October. Seasoned and respected academics from UCT, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), as well as experienced teachers and representatives from educational organisations will lead sessions during the jam-packed programme. Up for discussion will be a multitude of topics including how to effectively manage a classroom environment; guidelines on how to get learners to read for meaning; and tips on how to build resilience while teaching a challenging subject like mathematics.

The interactive sessions are guaranteed to provide teachers with the insight, ideas and resources they need to fulfil their crucial roles and contribute to nurturing the next generation of teachers, scientists, linguists and other professionals that the country so desperately needs. The sessions are free of charge, all teachers are welcome and those who attend will earn Continuing Professional Teacher Development points (CPTD).

Sign up online.