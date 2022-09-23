South Africa: Mabuza to Engage With Traditional, Khoi-SAN Leaders

23 September 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday, in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team, engage with traditional and Khoi-San leaders in Mpumalanga.

The task team was established to respond to issues raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

"This meeting is a continuation of engagements that the Deputy President has been having with traditional leaders in different provinces to resolve prevailing challenges they have raised with government," the statement read on Thursday.

According to the Deputy President's office, the ongoing engagements between government and traditional leaders are aimed at resolving issues of development confronting traditional communities, and traditional and Khoi-San leaders, respectively.

"This engagement will take place in a month where South Africa observes and celebrates its rich heritage and diverse cultures, which is central to the institution of traditional leadership."

Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane; Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mcebisi Skwatsha, and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Obed Bapela, will join the Deputy President.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X