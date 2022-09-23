Mauritius: Commission of Inquiry On the Former President of the Republic Rendered Public

16 September 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Commission of Inquiry on the former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr (Mrs) Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has submitted its Report on 02 September 2022, announced the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, during a press conference, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

He stated that Government has decided to set up a Ministerial Committee presided by the Attorney-General, Mr Maneesh Gobin, which will examine the recommendations of the Report and eventually make propositions for the way forward.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further said that today's Cabinet Meeting has decided to refer the Report to the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Police for appropriate actions.

The Report can be viewed on the following link: https://pmo.govmu.org/Documents/Report/Report%20of%20The%20Commission%20of%20Inquiry%20on%20Mrs%20A.%20Gurib-Fakim,%20Former%20President%20of%20the%20Republic.pdf

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X