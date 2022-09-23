Mauritius: Commission of Inquiry On the Former President of the Republic Rendered Public

press release

The Commission of Inquiry on the former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr (Mrs) Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has submitted its Report on 02 September 2022, announced the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, during a press conference, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

He stated that Government has decided to set up a Ministerial Committee presided by the Attorney-General, Mr Maneesh Gobin, which will examine the recommendations of the Report and eventually make propositions for the way forward.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further said that today's Cabinet Meeting has decided to refer the Report to the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Police for appropriate actions.

The Report can be viewed on the following link: https://pmo.govmu.org/Documents/Report/Report%20of%20The%20Commission%20of%20Inquiry%20on%20Mrs%20A.%20Gurib-Fakim,%20Former%20President%20of%20the%20Republic.pdf