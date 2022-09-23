Mauritius: Holidaymakers From Reunion Island Allowed in Mauritius Without a Passport

The Republic of Mauritius has announced that tourists from Reunion Island will be allowed to enter the country with only a valid identity card from Monday 19 September 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Holidaying in Mauritius is made easier for visitors from Reunion Island subject to the following conditions:

This measure will apply only to French nationals residing in Reunion and travelling to Mauritius on vacation.

They must spend at least 2 nights in Mauritius.

They must meet the usual immigration requirements in terms of return air tickets and confirmed accommodation arrangement.

Upon arrival, they must present their valid French identity card instead of their passport to immigration officials at the point of entry and will be issued with an "entry clearance".

Such measures have actually eased travel conditions for visitors from Reunion.