Mauritius: Holidaymakers From Reunion Island Allowed in Mauritius Without a Passport

23 September 2022
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

The Republic of Mauritius has announced that tourists from Reunion Island will be allowed to enter the country with only a valid identity card from Monday 19 September 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Holidaying in Mauritius is made easier for visitors from Reunion Island subject to the following conditions:

This measure will apply only to French nationals residing in Reunion and travelling to Mauritius on vacation.

They must spend at least 2 nights in Mauritius.

They must meet the usual immigration requirements in terms of return air tickets and confirmed accommodation arrangement.

Upon arrival, they must present their valid French identity card instead of their passport to immigration officials at the point of entry and will be issued with an "entry clearance".

Such measures have actually eased travel conditions for visitors from Reunion.

Read the original article on Mauritius Tourism.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Mauritius Tourism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X