Malawi: Mutharika Threatens Legal Action Against Former Veep Kachali

23 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Former President Peter Mutharika has threatened to take former vice president Khumbo Kachali over a face book post which he alleges was defamatory.

Spokesperson for Mutharika Shadreck Namalomba said the former President and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will seek legal redress from courts against Kachale over his alleged defamatory, malicious and damaging utterances.

Kachali reportedly alleged the DPP administration borrowed $350 million from the Afreximbank which it diverted into DPP officials through FDH Bank.

Mutharika through his spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba describes such claims as untrue.

"The Afreximbank participated in the country's secondary debt market as they bought already existing Government securities in form of Treasury Notes which were being rolled over.

"One can therefore never talk about diverting such funds into DPP officials," argues Namalomba in a statement.

The statement says things have gone bad now compared to their due to poor economic policies and style of leadership they label "Chakwerarism".

Kachali said he does not have a face book account.

Tonse government has repeatedly argued that the DPP has no moral ground on sound governance and economic management.

It says the party contributed even more to the economic mess the country is trapped in today.

