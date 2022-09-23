Malawi: Nankhumwa Is Leader of Opposition, Court Mediation Concludes

Dust has finally settled in the Leader of Opposition in Parliament position fight between the incumbent Kondwani Nankhumwa and Dr. George Chaponda, Mulanje Southeast, following mediation talks between the two sides ended in favour of Nankhumwa.

In the talks, presided over by Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda at Lilongwe High Court on Friday, 23rd September 2022, the Chaponda side conceded that they erred in appointing Dr Chaponda at Page House in Mangochi as Leader of Opposition, where they sidelined other DPP legislators in the process.

They, therefore, accepted to withdraw Chaponda's appointment and recognize Nankhumwa as the legitimate Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members present at the talks included Nankhumwa, MPs Esther Majaza, Chaponda, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Ralph Jooma, Nicholas Dausi, and DPP National Director of Youth, Dyton Mussa, among others.

At the end of the session, the two sides stood together for a group photograph signifying unity and solidarity.