Tanzania: UDSM Signs Pact to Support Sinza Maalum School

THE University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has entered into an agreement with Sinza Maalum Primary school that aims at ensuring the goals of educating the children with special needs are attained.

Speaking recently during his tour at the school, UDSM Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor William Anangisye assured the University's support in implementation of various plans.

"We have promised to work closely with the school to ensure that it attains its objectives. We will do everything possible to ensure that our teachers do this sensitive work with great success and efficiency," said Prof Anangisye.

He asked the UDSM Head of the College of Education, Dr Eugenia Kafanabo to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify things that will be taken care by the university.

"I have instructed the School of Education to prepare an MoU so that these children and their teachers do not get stuck in providing services," said Prof Anangisye, adding that the agreement will specify the areas to be supported.

Prof Anangisye said that UDSM was doing various activities in the community as part of the commemoration of its 60th anniversary.

"UDSM has three main responsibilities which are to train, conduct research and serve the community. Now we have come here to implement the third requirement of giving back to the community and we have brought various items to support the needy children," Prof said.

The VC said that despite providing the material support, they also visited the school to recognise and appreciate the contribution that the school makes in the education sector. "We have come to encourage teachers, parents and children and other stakeholders of education for children with special needs," said Prof Anangisye.

The equipment provided include wheelchairs, entertainment equipment, television, devices, sports gears and school supplies worth 10.2m/-.

On her part, the Sinza special needs school, Head Teacher; Ms Catherine Msese expressed gratitude to UDSM for the support which she said would help the children in their studies.

"We thank UDSM for its support , for example, the chair will help us a lot, instead of carrying the children on our backs, now we will be using wheelchairs," said Ms Msese.