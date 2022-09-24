Kenya: Derailed Passenger Train Blocks Kisumu-Kakamega Rd, Kr Engineers On Site

Kisumu — A passenger train en route to Kisumu from Nairobi has derailed, blocking a section of the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The train, a routine passenger service, which departed from the capital city on Friday for its journey to the lakeside city was reported to have detailed at 7am on Saturday.

Passengers were evacuated with no injuries reported.

Motorists were diverted to a nearby flyover which had been closed for ongoing construction works.

Engineers from Kenya Railways were deployed to recover the train but what caused its derailment remained unclear.