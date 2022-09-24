Malawi: Chakwera, U.S. Firm Sign K32 Billion Pact for Solar Power Plant

23 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the US International Development Finance Corporation have signed a $25 million (approximately K32 billion) pact.

Chakwera and the firm's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Nathan, signed the commitment letter on behalf of the US Government on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US.

The financial resources will go towards increasing and improving the capacity of Golomoti Solar Power Project in Dedza. The $25 million is a loan from the Development Finance Corporation for the new solar photovoltaic plant in Malawi with a battery storage capacity system.

It is envisaged that upon completion, the plant will deliver 20 megawatts of electricity to the national grid directly to benefit businesses and households.

The Golomoti Solar Power Plant will include Malawi's first battery energy storage system, therefore creating a reliable energy source that will promote economic stability for Malawi's future development.

Speaking after signing the commitment letters, Nathan said they are proud to assist Malawi in unlocking its renewable energy potential.

"I, therefore, wish on behalf of the US Government to congratulate your President and the people of Malawi for the trust and confidence the US Government has in the current administration. We hope you will maintain the course so that more support can come to better lives of your people," said Nathan.

The Dedza-based Golomoti Solar Power Project is part of the JCM Power and Infraco Africa, which co-developed the Golomoti solar plant. The plant started its operations in early 2022.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X