Tunisia Stands By Libya to Help It Complete Political Process, Says Jerandi

23 September 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia stands by Libya at this crucial time in its history to help it complete its political process on the basis of an inter-Libyan dialogue away from any foreign intervention, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi affirmed during his meeting with Libyan opposite number Najla Mangoush, on the fringes of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77-September 19/26) .

Jerandi voiced wish that this neighbouring country reach a consensual solution to restore peace and stability as well as its position at the regional and international levels. He further reiterated Tunisia's commitment to keep on providing the necessary support to Libya, out of conviction of the two countries' shared destiny, notably with regard to peace, stability and development, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

Mangoush for her part, touched upon the latest political developments in her country, commending Tunisia's unwavering support for the political settlement process in Libya.

The two sides reaffirmed the need to foster bilateral relations to address the current regional and international challenges, which require further coordination of positions, the same source added.

