Namibia: 'Don't Be Divided By Swapo Campaigns'

THE Swapo coordinator for the //Kharas region, Mathew Mumbala, has called on party members to remain united and not to be divided by the campaigns of those nominated for the vice president, secretary general (SG) and deputy secretary general positions in Swapo.

Mumbala made these remarks at the //Kharas Swapo executive committee meeting, held on Saturday at Keetmanshoop to submit the report of the central committee (CC) meeting to members.

The Swapo CC nominated environment minister Pohamba Shifeta, deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to contest for the position of Swapo vice president.

Incumbent SG Sophia Shaningwa will square off against Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, while former deputy environment minister Uahekua Herunga will compete for the deputy secretary general position against Lucia Witbooi, Evelyn !Nawases-Taeyele and Kavango West regional coordinator David Hamutenya.

Mumbala said discipline, loyalty, respect and hard work are the values the party stands for, therefore party members are free to vote for candidates of their choice as they are all party members who should be respected once becoming victorious.

He said there is no need to become divided by insulting the choices of others, rumour mongering, creating propaganda and speaking ill of each other.

"The party has nominated the candidates to stand for vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general at the CC meeting last week. These people are all long-serving Swapo members and will be our leaders. The president also launched the inter and intra party campaign with its rules, therefore let's respect that.

"Without discipline, you will go nowhere, comrades. Show respect when these leaders come here to campaign. Let //Kharas be an example, because to grow in leadership, you must respect your leaders and support them," said Mumbala.

Mumbala urged party members to rather focus on strategies to get the nominated candidates from //Kharas elected to the Swapo CC.

"That is where the bread and butter issues of what will serve the region well are discussed. That is where we need to be able to deliver better services for our people. So leave national issues for national leaders," Mumbala said.

//Kharas nominated Gaudentia Kröhne, Lazarus Nangolo, Brigitte Frederick and Steve Ovambo for the Swapo CC.

CC member Lourensia Stephanus echoed Mumbala's sentiments, and noted that the campaign rules were established for a reason and should be respected.

"Let us go out and campaign for our choices, but do it while embracing the rules that were given," said Stephanus.

The leader assigned for the //Kharas region, deputy minister of information and communication technology, Emma Theofelus, said no other party can threaten Swapo, however, its members could potentially do so.

Theofelus said the legacy celebrated today by Swapo is because of the values the party inculcated through all its members, which must be maintained.

"No other party comes close to it. Therefore, we must be leaders in everything. In how we conduct ourselves, how we govern and deliver service. We also have to learn from our mistakes and implement the lessons learned in the present moment," said Theofelus.

The region will be sending 43 delegates to the Swapo national congress at the end of November.