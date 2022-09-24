Tunisian Post to Issue Series of Four Postage Stamps Dedicated to 'Raptors of Tunisia'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Post (PT) will issue on September 26, a series of four stamps of birds of the raptor family (diurnal and nocturnal): Circaète Jean-le-Blanc, Egyptian vulture, Grand - Duke Ascalaph and Barn Owl.

PT said in a press release Friday these four postage stamps as well as the other philatelic products produced on this occasion, will be available for sale in all post offices and online on www.e-stamps.poste.tn as of Monday, September 26.

The issue of these postage stamps is "as part of PT's contribution to raising awareness about the richness and diversity of Tunisia's birdlife and the importance of maintaining ecological balance."