Tunisia: Gafsa - Olive Production Estimated At 50,000 Tonnes

Tunis/Tunisia — Olive production in the governorate of Gafsa is estimated at 50 thousand tonnes during the agricultural season 2022-2023, equivalent to 10,000 of olive oil.

Director of plant production at the local agricultural development authority Abdessatar Ghobtane said olive production in the current season is almost close to the quantities produced last year.

Stagnating production is due mainly to drought, lack of rain and high temperature, all factors that significantly impact the profitability of olive trees in the governorate of Gafsa.

He said more than 7 million feet of olive trees were damaged because of drought, especially in the regions of Belkhir and Sened.