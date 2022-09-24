Africa: Tunisia to Host Continental Free Trade Area Negotiating Forum On September 26-27

Tunis/Tunisia — The meeting of the Continental Free Trade Area Negotiating Forum (CFTA-NF) will be held on September 26 -27 in Tunisia, Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Deputy Secretary-General in charge of Arab and International Relations Hedia Arfaoui told TAP on Saturday.

Nearly one hundred African trade unionists and representatives of international organisations are to attend. The meeting seeks to to guarantee decent work and take account of the position of trade unions in free trade operations in Africa.

Arfaoui also announced the holding, for the first time in Tunisia, of the African Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) Annual General Council Meeting on September 28-30.

A meeting of the seven largest African trade unions is scheduled on the sidelines of this meeting to discuss the development of a unified African strategy to defend workers' rights, she added.