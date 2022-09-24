Africa: Tunisia to Host Continental Free Trade Area Negotiating Forum On September 26-27

24 September 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The meeting of the Continental Free Trade Area Negotiating Forum (CFTA-NF) will be held on September 26 -27 in Tunisia, Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Deputy Secretary-General in charge of Arab and International Relations Hedia Arfaoui told TAP on Saturday.

Nearly one hundred African trade unionists and representatives of international organisations are to attend. The meeting seeks to to guarantee decent work and take account of the position of trade unions in free trade operations in Africa.

Arfaoui also announced the holding, for the first time in Tunisia, of the African Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) Annual General Council Meeting on September 28-30.

A meeting of the seven largest African trade unions is scheduled on the sidelines of this meeting to discuss the development of a unified African strategy to defend workers' rights, she added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X