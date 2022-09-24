Tanzania: Preparations for Construction of Bagamoyo Port Underway

TANZANIA Port Authority (TPA) has revealed in Dar es Salaam that preparations for the construction of Bagamoyo Port are underway.

TPA's Director General Plasduce Mbossa said on Saturday that the government is looking for a strategic investor although the part of the mega project will be executed by the State.

"We will implement part of the project," he said.

The DG said this at a meeting with members of East Africa Business Council (EABC) who wanted to know the TPA's plans geared to improve services delivery.

The TPA czar said the authority plans to construct an oil terminal at Dar es Salaam Port which will help to reduce hours spent in the clearance of such consignments.

He told the EABC board delegation that the project is part of TPA's strategic plans geared to improve service provision at the facility which serves various landlocked countries in Southern, central and East Africa.