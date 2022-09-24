Rwanda: 18 Teams to Take Part in Gisaka Cycling Race

The Rwanda Cycling Federation in collaboration with Kirehe district have organized a one day cycling race dubbed "Gisaka Race" as part of the annual celebration of Patriotism Day on October 1.

18 teams including Ferwacy members, continental teams and youth teams will compete in the first edition of the tourney.

It is expected that the cyclists in the men's elite' category will cover a distance of 102.8 kilometers while the women elite and junior teams will cover 87.7 kilometers.

Gisaka Race was conceived with the aim of increasing local cycling competitions and helping Kirehe District to showcase its natural beauty.

Both Ferwacy and the Kirehe district expect Gisaka Race to be held every year in celebration of Patriotism Day. The best young players will be selected to form a youth cycling team in Kirehe.

The 18 teams that have confirmed to take part in race are; Fly Cycling Club, Cycling Club For All, Muhazi Cycling Generation, Kigali Cycling Club, Kayonza Young Stars. Cycling Team, Bugesera Cycling Team, Les Amis Sportifs, Benediction Club, Karongi Vision Sports Center, Cine Elmay and Nyabihu Cycling Team, Musanze Cycling Club, Twin Lakes Cycling Academy, Rukari Cycling Team and Impesa Cycling Club.

UCI Continental Teams; Benediction Ignite, May Stars and Protouch.